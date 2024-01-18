Ram temple: Banks, insurance companies to remain closed half-day on Jan 22

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed for a half-day on January 22 due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, an order by the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Ayodhya: Construction work underway at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

The subject of the order stated, “Half-day closing (till 2:30 PM) of Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments on 22nd January 2024.”

Earlier in the day, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order stating that all Central Government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments nationwide will observe a half-day closure until 2:30 pm.

The DOPT order extends to public sector financial institutions and RRBs, allowing employees to participate in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebration, as stated in the notification from the finance ministry on Thursday.

It read, “This is…to inform that DoPT's (Department of Personnel and Training) order in respect of Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments shall also apply to all Public Sector Banks/ Public Sector Insurance Companies/ Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations.”

Officials said the department made the decision because employees across the country had requested a day off to participate in the ceremony.

“Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the ceremony,” a government official said.

The ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22 at 12:30 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries in attendance. The ceremonies commenced at the Ayodhya temple complex on January 16, spanning seven days leading up to the significant event. Specific rituals are being conducted each day as part of the preparations for the ‘Pran-Pratishtha’.

Arrangements have been made for a live screening of the ceremony on a large screen at public places across India and abroad, added an official.