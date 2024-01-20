Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: PVR INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratistha’ live

Welcome to our live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony. Ayodhya: Evening view of the Ram Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)

On Friday, several other state governments, including Gujarat, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh, followed suit and declared a half-day holiday in their states to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, leading multiplex chain PVR INOX announced it will broadcast the concentration ceremony live from Ayodhya at 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.

Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.