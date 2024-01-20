Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: PVR INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratistha’ live
Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Follow latest updates from Ayodhya on the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Lord Ram.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony.
On Friday, several other state governments, including Gujarat, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh, followed suit and declared a half-day holiday in their states to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, leading multiplex chain PVR INOX announced it will broadcast the concentration ceremony live from Ayodhya at 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.
Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 20, 2024 07:24 AM IST
Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Temples in US gear up for festivities
Numerous temples across the United States are getting ready to commemorate the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is expected that several Indian Americans will be participating in a range of events commencing this week.
“Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanātana Dharma. The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world,” Kalyan Viswanathan, president of the Hindu University of America said in a blog post.
The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple will be held on January 22.Jan 20, 2024 06:44 AM IST
Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Delhi govt to organise 3-day Ramlila
The Delhi government on Friday announced it will organise a three-day Ramlila from Saturday ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. A Delhi government statement said that the special Ramlila that will go on till January 22 at the Pearey Lal Auditorium near ITO is free for everyone. The 'Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra' will present the three-hour Ramlila performance from 4 pm to 7 pm.Jan 20, 2024 06:05 AM IST
Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: ₹1.65 lakh-worth Ramayana reaches Ayodhya
One of the expensive Ramayanas, which cost ₹1.65 lakh, reached Ayodhya. In line with the Ram Temple, the outer box of the holy book has three floors made of American walnut wood. The ink used has been imported from Japan and the paper is made in France.
"We have reached here with our beautiful Ramayana here in the tent city of Ayodhya. It has so many qualities and is the world's most expensive Ramayana…You can say the most beautiful Ramayana is in Ayodhya. Its worth is ₹1.65 lakh" Manoj Sati, a bookseller who reached the temple town with the Ramayana, said.Jan 20, 2024 05:56 AM IST
Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: PVR INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratistha’ live
Leading multiplex chain PVR INOX announced it will broadcast the concentration ceremony live from Ayodhya at 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India.Share this article
-