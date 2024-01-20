close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: PVR INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratistha’ live
Live

Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: PVR INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratistha’ live

Jan 20, 2024 07:24 AM IST
OPEN APP

Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Follow latest updates from Ayodhya on the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Lord Ram.

Welcome to our live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony.

Ayodhya: Evening view of the Ram Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya
Ayodhya: Evening view of the Ram Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)

On Friday, several other state governments, including Gujarat, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh, followed suit and declared a half-day holiday in their states to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, leading multiplex chain PVR INOX announced it will broadcast the concentration ceremony live from Ayodhya at 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.

Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 20, 2024 07:24 AM IST

    Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Temples in US gear up for festivities

    Numerous temples across the United States are getting ready to commemorate the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is expected that several Indian Americans will be participating in a range of events commencing this week.

    “Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanātana Dharma. The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world,” Kalyan Viswanathan, president of the Hindu University of America said in a blog post.

    The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple will be held on January 22.

  • Jan 20, 2024 06:44 AM IST

    Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Delhi govt to organise 3-day Ramlila

    The Delhi government on Friday announced it will organise a three-day Ramlila from Saturday ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. A Delhi government statement said that the special Ramlila that will go on till January 22 at the Pearey Lal Auditorium near ITO is free for everyone. The 'Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra' will present the three-hour Ramlila performance from 4 pm to 7 pm.

  • Jan 20, 2024 06:05 AM IST

    Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: 1.65 lakh-worth Ramayana reaches Ayodhya

    One of the expensive Ramayanas, which cost 1.65 lakh, reached Ayodhya. In line with the Ram Temple, the outer box of the holy book has three floors made of American walnut wood. The ink used has been imported from Japan and the paper is made in France.

    "We have reached here with our beautiful Ramayana here in the tent city of Ayodhya. It has so many qualities and is the world's most expensive Ramayana…You can say the most beautiful Ramayana is in Ayodhya. Its worth is 1.65 lakh" Manoj Sati, a bookseller who reached the temple town with the Ramayana, said.

  • Jan 20, 2024 05:56 AM IST

    Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: PVR INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratistha’ live

    Leading multiplex chain PVR INOX announced it will broadcast the concentration ceremony live from Ayodhya at 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
ram temple ram mandir ayodhya ram temple ram janmabhoomi + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On