close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch: First video of Ayodhya Ram temple from inside ahead of pran-pratishtha ceremony

Watch: First video of Ayodhya Ram temple from inside ahead of pran-pratishtha ceremony

BySreelakshmi B
Jan 20, 2024 01:54 PM IST

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is three-storeyed with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

Ayodhya's Ram temple is adorned with vibrant lights ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The sacred abode of Lord Ram is resplendent with an enchanting display of flowers, creating a truly magnificent and divine atmosphere.

A screengrab of the Ram Temple from the video shared by DD News on X.
A screengrab of the Ram Temple from the video shared by DD News on X.

A video shared by DD News on social media platform X showcased the beautiful structure of the temple.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The temple is built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture and has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Nagara style of architecture originates in North India. Temples made in the Nagara style have tall pyramidal towers called Shikharas with a Kalash at the top. The temple pillars exhibit intricate carvings, while the walls are adorned with sculptures.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is three storeys, each floor 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The innermost sanctum of the temple, the Grabhagriha, is where the deity is enshrined. The temple consists of five mandaps or halls namely the nritya mandap, rang mandap, sabha mandap, prarthna mandap and the kirtan mandap.

The mandir is surrounded by a rectangular compound wall known as ‘parkota’, measuring 732 meters in length and 14 feet in width. At each of the compound's four corners are individual mandirs dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan, and Bhagwan Shiv.

Access to the temple is granted through the east entrance, involving the ascent of 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. Additionally, the Mandir has ramps and lifts to facilitate the entry of differently-abled and elderly individuals, ensuring inclusivity and convenience for all visitors.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On