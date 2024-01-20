Watch: First video of Ayodhya Ram temple from inside ahead of pran-pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya's Ram temple is adorned with vibrant lights ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The sacred abode of Lord Ram is resplendent with an enchanting display of flowers, creating a truly magnificent and divine atmosphere. A screengrab of the Ram Temple from the video shared by DD News on X.

A video shared by DD News on social media platform X showcased the beautiful structure of the temple.

The temple is built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture and has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Nagara style of architecture originates in North India. Temples made in the Nagara style have tall pyramidal towers called Shikharas with a Kalash at the top. The temple pillars exhibit intricate carvings, while the walls are adorned with sculptures.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is three storeys, each floor 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The innermost sanctum of the temple, the Grabhagriha, is where the deity is enshrined. The temple consists of five mandaps or halls namely the nritya mandap, rang mandap, sabha mandap, prarthna mandap and the kirtan mandap.

The mandir is surrounded by a rectangular compound wall known as ‘parkota’, measuring 732 meters in length and 14 feet in width. At each of the compound's four corners are individual mandirs dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan, and Bhagwan Shiv.

Access to the temple is granted through the east entrance, involving the ascent of 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. Additionally, the Mandir has ramps and lifts to facilitate the entry of differently-abled and elderly individuals, ensuring inclusivity and convenience for all visitors.

