Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’: Here's PM Modi's itinerary in Ayodhya on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. The prime minister has adopted a strict regime, sleeping on the floor and has been consuming only coconut water.



Modi's tryst with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement dates back to 1990 when he accompanied Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Lal Krishna Advani in the rath yatra from Somnath.



PM Modi had also presided over the ‘bhumi poojan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2020. As the 73-year-old leader continues his 11-day ‘anushthan’ or special ritual in the run-up to the consecration ceremony, here's what his itinerary on January 22 looks like.



10:25 AM: Arrival Ayodhya airport.



10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.



10:55 AM: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site.



11 AM-12 PM: Reserved



12:05-12:55 PM: ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals begin.



12:55 PM: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue.



1 PM: Arrival at public ceremony.



1 PM- 2 PM: PM Modi to attend public event in Ayodhya.



2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber Teela.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting temples having a Ramayana connect. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Ramanathaswamy temples in Tamil Nadu and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach. The PM listened to 'Kamba' Ramayana recitation by scholars at Sri Rangam, an ancient shrine linked to the Ramayana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple to offer prayers, in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday.(Facebook/Narendra Modi)

He had earlier in the week offered prayers at temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla that has been carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday.

Barricades have been set up at the Ram temple site and other key areas like the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya and the entry of vehicles has been restricted as authorities prepare to host a large number of people, including many prominent personalities.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among India's crème de la crème who have been invited as state guests.



