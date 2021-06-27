Ayodhya should manifest finest of our traditions, says Modi at review of development plan

Lucknow: Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he reviewed the development plan for the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

“Ayodhya’s development is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and a sustainable Smart City,” said the PM, while addressing a virtual meeting with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the meeting, Adityanath presented several plans to the PM for Ayodhya’s development, including better roads, infrastructure, a railway station and an airport.

The PM was also informed about an upcoming greenfield township, which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre and a world class museum will also be built, the CM said.

The renovation of ghats along banks of the Saryu, proposed cruise services and the city’s proposed traffic management system which would have a provision for cyclists and pedestrians were also discussed.

The PM described Ayodhya as a city etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian.

“Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims,” he said.

The coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime, he added.

“The development work of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth,” he said.

UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and several other ministers of the UP government were present in the meeting.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited has prepared the vision document with the help of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government for preparing Ayodhya’s vision document for overall development of the temple town.

Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant in executing the project, said Deepak Kumar, chairman, UP Housing and Development Board of the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to ADA officials, the document was finalised after several rounds of meetings between the development authority and the consultant. Before finalising the plan, the consultant had taken the views of around 5,000 locals, saints of Ayodhya and prominent citizens.

On August 5 last year, the prime minister performed the ‘’bhoomi pujan’’ of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.