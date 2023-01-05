Ayodhya's Ram Temple will be ready by January 1, 2024: Amit Shah in Tripura

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready on January 1, 2024, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Tripura. He added that the Congress has been hindering the Ram Temple construction case in courts since independence and the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

“The Ram Temple issue was being stalled by the Congress ever since the independence. It was after when PM Modi came to power that the Supreme Court gave its verdict and the construction of the temple began the same day following a ‘bhoomipujan’,” Shah said addressing the public.

Recalling the time when he was the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president in 2019, Shah said Rahul Gandhi, then Congress president, used to seek for dates on the construction of the temple. He advised the public gathered at the event to book early tickets as “on January 1, 2024, sky high Ram Temple will stand ready there (Ayodhya)”.

Ahead of the address, the Union minister flagged off the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ with an aim to strengthen BJP's support base in Tripura as the state goes for assembly election this year. He attacked the Communist Party that ruled the state for around three decades, giving rise “violence, border intrusions and drug trafficking”.

He added, “In its 50-year history, Tripura has been under Communist rule for more than three decades. I want to just ask, the violence and the cadre-based rule that was prevalent in the Communist time, is it seen today?"

(With ANI inputs)