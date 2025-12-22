New Delhi, Institutions of traditional systems of medicine such as Ayurveda working together with modern medicine can play an important role in strengthening India's health vision, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said. Ayurvedic institutions can play vital role in strengthening India's health vision: Ayush minister

He said this at the Padmabhushan Dr PK Warrier Memorial Ayurveda Seminar event at the India International Centre, Delhi.

"The Ministry of Ayush is continuously striving to ensure that all traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, work together with modern medicine to play a significant role in realising the vision of a 'Swasth Bharat' ," the minister said in a virtual message.

The seminar was organised by Kerala-based Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. This was the first time in the 62-year history of the event that it was held outside Kerala.

Arya Vaidya Sala is a healthcare centre, providing services under the traditional systems, including research, and education, for over 125 years.

Jadhav said the contribution of Arya Vaidya Sala ti improving India's healthcare system is "extremely inspiring."

"The institution has been preserving and promoting ancient Ayurvedic knowledge while integrating it with modern scientific approaches, enhancing the global prestige of India's traditional medicine system.

"Its efforts in providing accessible, safe, and effective Ayurvedic healthcare services to the public have been commendable," the minister said.

Dr PM Varier, managing trustee and chief physician, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, said: "This is the first time in 62 years we have brought our Ayurveda Seminar out of Kerala to Delhi, the capital of India, to send a message of unity among the Ayurvedic fraternity of north and south."

"North or south, Ayurveda is one. We must join hands for the growth, glory, and globalisation of Ayurveda, ensuring the roots of tradition with science reach every human being." he said.

Arya Vaidya Sala CEO K Harikumar the institution's charitable hospital has treated more than 20 million patients in the last 10 years, providing free treatment, meals, accommodation, and medicines. "We treat more than 18 lakh patients through Ayurveda every year across India."

Ayush ministry advisor Dr Kousthubha Upadhyaya said that export promotion council have been formed to promote Ayurveda products and services globally.

"More than 25 countries have recognised Ayurveda, and just three days ago at the second WHO Global Summit, almost 100 countries participated and agreed to promote traditional medicine, especially Ayurveda and Yoga."

