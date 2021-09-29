Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will be affordable, secure’: RS Sharma
india news

‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will be affordable, secure’: RS Sharma

RS Sharma, the chief executive of the National Health Authority elaborated on the the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:57 AM IST
"I agree that initially technology usage is difficult, but once people realise the benefits of technology, they use it. Aadhaar is a good example," said RS Sharma (File Photo)

By rolling out the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission this week, India is aiming to take a leap forward in the way the country’s health care ecosystem is structured. In an interview to HT, RS Sharma, chief executive of the National Health Authority, elaborated on the mission, the steps needed for its effective implementation, and concerns on privacy and data security. Edited excerpts:

Since enrolling for the mission is voluntary, how will you ensure its effective implementation?

Of course, it is voluntary; and convincing people is definitely a challenge in such projects. What we, however, believe is that once you have an open intra-operable system, people do come forward because it becomes easy; it provides ease of living...

I agree that initially technology usage is difficult, but once people realise the benefits of technology, they use it. Aadhaar is a good example... So, if we can demonstrate to people that using the digital mission for delivery of health services is going to be much more affordable, easy, will cost less in transport, and other facilities, it will work.

Tell us more about the unique digital health ID.

RELATED STORIES

The unique ID is basically just a number which will be a reference to get all the records collated, and which a person can share at some point in time. The larger purpose of unique IDs is to ensure that you are able to have access to your documents, and you are able to share them with whomsoever you want to share, including doctors. It will be just a random number devoid of any intelligence, like Aadhaar.

How will you ensure data safety?

We have made the system very secure. First of all, it is federated data architecture; it is not that this platform is collecting any data. It is only providing linkages; it is just a transaction platform. For example, if you have visited a particular hospital, and that hospital has your digital records, the records will remain with that hospital. The data does not come to this platform; the mission doesn’t have any data. And with regards to data related to doctors, nurses, health care workers, hospitals, etc., that is absolutely secured with us.

How do you plan to implement the mission in areas where there’s poor connectivity? 

...Any programme which we will launch is going to be inclusive, including this programme, which is not going to exclude the digital have-nots...

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayushman bharat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Second building collapses in Bengaluru in two days

Seriously considering law against forced religious conversions: Karnataka CM Bommai

Appoint Hindu priest in Datta Peeta shrine: Karnataka high court directs govt

Bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka on October 30: ECI
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP