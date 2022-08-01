Azadi celebration turning into mass movement: Modi

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government’s campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, is turning into a mass movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.

During the 91st edition of the address, the PM urged people to hoist the national flag in each home as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative under which the government aims to cover over 200 million households between August 13 and 15. He also urged people to put the “tiranga” (India’s national flag) as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

“Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” he said.

Noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pinagali Venkaiah, who designed the national flag, the PM suggested that people use an image of the Tricolour as their profile pictures.

“The Tricolour connects us, inspires us to do something for the country. I also have a suggestion that from August 2 to 15, all of us can place the Tricolour in our social media profile pictures... I pay my respectful homage to him (Pinagali Venkaiah),” Modi said.

“Talking about our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama. Her role in shaping the Tricolour has been very important.”

The Prime Minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav was taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.

“When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a splendid and historic moment,” he said.

It is the good fortune of the current generation to witness Independence Day’s 75th anniversary, he said. “Had we been born in the era of slavery, how would have we imagined this day,” he said, asserting that the biggest message that emerges from all events being organised in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is that countrymen should follow their duty with full devotion.

“Only then will we be able to fulfil the dreams of those countless freedom fighters and to build the India of their dreams,” he said.

That is why this ‘Amrit Kaal’ of our next 25 years is “Kartavyakaal”, a period of duty for every citizen.

The Prime Minister, on March 12 last year, initiated a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahemdabad.

As part of the campaign, the government launched several programmes, including the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Under the campaign, the railways observed a week of ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi’, between July 18 and 23, through 27 trains and 75 railway stations, across 24 states that are linked to the Indian freedom struggle.

At these 75 stations, apart from the usual decorations of lights and other ornamentations, events such as street plays in local language, light-and-sound shows, display of patriotic films and songs were also played.

The PM urged the people to visit such stations to gather knowledge about their significance in the freedom struggle. “These 75 stations are being decorated very ornately. Many types of programmes are also being organized at these stations. You should take time out to visit one such historical station in your vicinity. I urge the students of school, and the teachers to take the small children of their school to the nearby station and narrate the whole chain of events to those children,” said Modi.

Modi also referred to the Gomoh Junction in Jharkhand which is now officially known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junction Gomoh and explained the reason for its renaming.

“Netaji Subhas was successful in dodging British officers by boarding the Kalka Mail. All of you must have heard the name of Kakori Railway Station near Lucknow. The names of bravehearts like Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan are associated with this station. The brave revolutionaries displayed their might to the British by looting the treasury of the British being carried by train. Whenever you talk to the people of Tamil Nadu, you will get to know about Vanchi Maniyachchi Junction in Thoothukudi district. This station is named after Tamil freedom fighter Vanchinathan ji. This is the same place where Vanchi, 25 years of age then, had punished one British collector for his actions,” he said.

The prime minister also paid tributes to Udham Singh on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Modi also congratulated Indian sportspersons for performing “exceptionally well” at several international events and said the month of July has been full of action when it comes to sports.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu won her first title of Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship, he said.

He also congratulated the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games for its performance. An Indian team, full of youthful enthusiasm is representing the country in the Commonwealth Games, he said.

“I am also happy that India is going to host the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup as well. This tournament will be held around October, which will enhance the enthusiasm of the daughters of the country towards sports,” he said.

In his address, Modi also said that India is becoming a powerhouse in export of toys.

Import of toys to India has gone down by 70% while their export from India has risen to about ₹2,600 crore from earlier ₹300-400 crore, he said.

“Indian manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian mythology, history and culture. Toy clusters that are there everywhere in the country, small entrepreneurs who make toys, are getting a lot of benefit from it. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world,” he said.

The PM said the country’s fight against Covid-19 is still on, adding that traditional medicine has played a crucial role in combatting this.

“We all know how useful Indian traditional methods are in this. In the fight against Corona, AYUSH has played an important role, at the global level. There is a growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian medicine around the world. This is one of the major reasons why Ayush Exports have witnessed a record growth and it is also a matter of joy that many new start-ups are also emerging in this sector,” he said.

He also congratulated the students of class X and XII whose results were declared a few days ago.