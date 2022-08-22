Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Diaspora in US sets 2 world records at India Day parade

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) has set two records by taking part in one of the prominent annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in the United States – the India Day parade – and the other for the simultaneous flying of the most distinct flags.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first event saw one of the largest ensembles of 'damru' or the twin-headed drum. The event was held in New York on Sunday. The feat will now feature in the Guinness World Records.

The events were held in honour of India’s 75 years of Independence, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign launched by the Narendra Modi-led government.

The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA), which organised the march, said that two events from the procession had been submitted into the Guinness Book of World Records – the maximum number of flags flying simultaneously and the biggest ensemble of the ‘damru’.

FIA president Kenny Desai hailed Modi’s vision and efforts to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, adding the diaspora tried to do their bit by attempting the records and making their motherland shine in their homeland.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event saw an estimated turnout of 150,000 people, both as marchers and as the audience, along the route on the iconic Madison Avenue.

South movie star Allu Arjun also attended the show. Sharing a video of himself waving the national flag at the parade, Arjun wrote on his Instagram Stories, “It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressed in white, the actor could be seen waving to fans in the two videos he shared.

(With agency inputs)