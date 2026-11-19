Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court refused to stay his release on interim bail in a money laundering case. However, the court agreed to hear the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) challenge to the Allahabad High Court order granting him relief.

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan speaks to the media after being released from Dasna Jail, in Rampur on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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The release warrant reached Dasna jail at around 4.30 pm, following which formalities were completed and Khan was allowed to walk out. He left for his hometown Rampur.

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Also read: 'Heavens won't fall': Supreme Court refuses to stall Azam Khan's release from prison in money laundering case

Akhilesh Yadav calls release a victory of truth

Deep Dive Why was Azam Khan granted interim bail in the ED money laundering case? The Allahabad High Court said, prima facie, that the ED had not strictly followed safeguards for arrest under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the PMLA. It also questioned the circumstances and timing of his arrest. Did the Supreme Court stop Azam Khan's release on interim bail? No. The Supreme Court refused to stay the interim bail, allowing Khan to leave Dasna jail. It agreed to hear the ED's challenge to the Allahabad High Court order. What is the money laundering case against Azam Khan about? The case concerns alleged financial irregularities involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which Khan founded and controls, and the Jauhar University project in Rampur. Khan has denied the allegations.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav described his release as a victory of truth and expressed confidence that Khan would continue to get justice. “Truth has triumphed. We have complete faith in the judiciary. He will get justice even in the future,” Akhilesh Yadav said in Gorakhpur.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined an urgent hearing sought by additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for ED, on Wednesday itself and asked the agency to argue its objections before the court on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined an urgent hearing sought by additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for ED, on Wednesday itself and asked the agency to argue its objections before the court on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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Seeking an immediate hearing, Raju questioned the high court’s findings, contending that it had granted bail as though it had already concluded the trial and had characterised the investigation as “malafide”. He also objected to the high court’s observation that Khan’s arrest was motivated, pointing out that ED had arrested him soon after he walked out of jail in another case. “No. Not today. You argue all these points before the court concerned tomorrow,” CJI Kant told the law officer, making clear that the matter would be listed on Thursday.

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When Raju sought a direction to maintain status quo until then, expressing apprehension that Khan could be released in the meantime, justice Joymalya Bagchi, sitting on the bench led by the CJI, declined to intervene.

“Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall,” the judge remarked.

Also read: HC grants interim bail to Azam Khan, flags ‘motivated and malafide’ ED proceedings

Allahabad HC cited alleged lapses in arrest procedure

The Allahabad High Court granted Khan interim bail on Tuesday, prima facie finding that ED had not strictly followed the mandatory safeguards governing arrest under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The high court, comprising justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh, had questioned the circumstances in which the 78-year-old leader was arrested on October 31, minutes after he was released from Rampur district jail following bail in a separate forgery case. It described the timing of the arrest as indicative of a “motivated and mala fide” exercise.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan.