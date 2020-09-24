B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 17:06 IST

Basvakalyan Narayan Rao, the sitting Congress legislator from Bidar in Karnataka, died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was 66.

Rao was admitted to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru on September 1. His condition deteriorated in the last few days.

The hospital said that the MLA breathed his last at 3:55 pm on Thursday.

Rao was critically ill with multi-organ failure and was in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on multiple supports including ventilator, the hospital said in a statement.

The lawmaker was under constant observation by an expert panel of doctors, the hospital said.

“We deeply regret the loss and express our condolences to his family and friends,” said Manipal Hospital Director Dr Manish Rai, as quoted by PTI.