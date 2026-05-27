Noida: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, on Tuesday cancelled a B Tech sixth-semester examination over allegations of paper leak, officials said, adding that a police investigation has traced the leak to an examination centre in Noida. B Tech paper at apj varsity leaks; retest on June 5

The paper was conducted on May 21.

The university, which set up an inquiry committee on May 22, is also conducting a separate probe into the alleged paper leak during the exam which was held across 131 examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The University, meanwhile, has announced a retest on June 5, the officials added.

While AKTU officials have not identified the Noida-based college linked to the breach, police officers said referring to the complaint regarding the test conducted at the JSS Academy of Technical Education, Sector 62, Noida.

HT tried to contact the institute on its official phone number but there was no response.

“It was a case of paper leak, which is why the centre decided to register a complaint with the cyber cell of the Noida police, and we have launched the investigation,” Vivek Ranjan Rai, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cybercrime told HT.

According to officers, the complaint was registered on May 22, through the National Cybercrime Reporting Port (NCRP) portal. However, the case has not yet been formally registered as verification of facts is underway, the police said.

According to university officials, the leak came to light after a student from Ghaziabad was caught cheating during the examination. “During investigation, it was revealed that there had been a paper leak. As soon as we came to know about it, we formed a committee to look into the matter -- trace the institution involved, and the reason behind the leak,” Prof Deepak Nagaria, controller of examinations, AKTU, said from Lucknow over phone.

Prof. Nagaria said the university believes that the credentials of the institute concerned were allegedly used to leak the paper. “Only the institute has the login credentials, no one else,” he added.

“All examination centres are sent login credentials along with exam papers. We have strict security measures that also include recording the IP address of whoever uses the login credentials,” he said.

University officials, meanwhile, said that additional security measures have now been put into place to prevent a recurrence.