BR Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Ahmedabad; FIR filed, CCTV video being probed
Police have registered an FIR and are scanning CCTV footages from nearby areas to identify culprits
A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Monday in Ahmedabad, leading to a protest, police officials told PTI.
An FIR has been filed, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits.
Also Read: Rahul Gandhi claims Parbhani violence victim killed ‘because he was a Dalit’
Police inspector NK Rabari told PTI, “Some unidentified persons damaged the nose and spectacles on the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, located in front of Shri KK Shastri College in Khokhra locality of Ahmedabad city.”
Also Read: Insult to Ambedkar: Congress to submit memo seeking Amit Shah’s removal
Rabari said the incident took place before 8 am on Monday. He also assured that action would be taken against the culprits.
Angered locals protested near the statue and chanted slogans, demanding action against the vandals.
Parbhani violence
This incident comes days after violence in Parbhani, Maharashtra after an unidentified individual damaged a glass-encased replica of the Constitution on December 10.
Also Read: BSP’s statewide demo on Dec 24 against Shah’s remark on Ambedkar
Over 50 people were arrested in connection to the violence that erupted after the vandalism in Parbhani. One of the arrested people, Somnath Suryawanshi died on December 15 after complaining of chest pain.
A provisional post-mortem report suggested that shock from multiple injuries may have caused his death. On Monday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Somnath Suryawanshi and alleged before the press that it was “100 per cent a custodial death”.
He alleged that Suryawanshi was murdered because he was a Dalit man fighting for the Constitution.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the comments and stated that Rahul Gandhi's visit had been “politically motivated”. He also reassured citizens that action would be taken against those responsible.