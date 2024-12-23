BR Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Ahmedabad; FIR filed, CCTV video being probed

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Monday in Ahmedabad, leading to a protest, police officials told PTI. Representative image: A statue of Dr Ambedkar was damaged in Ahmedabad, triggering protests demanding justice(Sudipta Banerjee)

An FIR has been filed, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits.

Police inspector NK Rabari told PTI, “Some unidentified persons damaged the nose and spectacles on the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, located in front of Shri KK Shastri College in Khokhra locality of Ahmedabad city.”

Rabari said the incident took place before 8 am on Monday. He also assured that action would be taken against the culprits.

Angered locals protested near the statue and chanted slogans, demanding action against the vandals.

Parbhani violence

This incident comes days after violence in Parbhani, Maharashtra after an unidentified individual damaged a glass-encased replica of the Constitution on December 10.

Over 50 people were arrested in connection to the violence that erupted after the vandalism in Parbhani. One of the arrested people, Somnath Suryawanshi died on December 15 after complaining of chest pain.

A provisional post-mortem report suggested that shock from multiple injuries may have caused his death. On Monday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Somnath Suryawanshi and alleged before the press that it was “100 per cent a custodial death”.

He alleged that Suryawanshi was murdered because he was a Dalit man fighting for the Constitution.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the comments and stated that Rahul Gandhi's visit had been “politically motivated”. He also reassured citizens that action would be taken against those responsible.