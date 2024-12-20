Menu Explore
BJP, Cong on same page in not respecting Ambedkar: Mayawati

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 20, 2024 08:46 PM IST

Both the ruling party and the opposition will have to cleanse their hearts of narrow-mindedness, casteism and hatred, only then the true welfare of the weaker section is possible, BSP chief said

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has alleged that BJP and Congress leaders are indulging in cheap politics by waving the Constitution and wearing blue garments while protesting in Parliament.

BSP chief Mayawati made the remarks in a post on X. (HT file)
“Both the ruling party and the opposition will have to cleanse their hearts of narrow-mindedness, casteism and hatred, only then the true welfare of the weaker section and the country is possible,” she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Reacting to the continuing row over Ambedkar between the BJP and opposition parties in Parliament on Friday, the BSP chief said, “Both the parties are two sides of the same coin in not respecting Ambedkar from the heart and committing injustice and atrocities against his followers and snatching away their constitutional and legal rights.”

“The ongoing conflict between the ruling party and the opposition on this issue is only politics for the sake of votes,” she alleged.

“The words used by BJP leader Amit Shah in Parliament about the saviour of Dalits and other neglected classes—Bhimrao Ambedkar—have deeply hurt the sentiments of the weaker classes. In such a situation, Shah should definitely repent by taking back his words,” Mayawati wrote.

“However, it is impossible to deny that the conduct, character and face of the Congress, BJP and their allies have always been narrow-minded and casteist towards the interests and welfare of Ambedkar and his millions of Dalit, backward, exploited and oppressed followers, and hence their social, economic and political condition is continuously getting worse,” she alleged.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
