Babul Supriyo faces ‘violent mob’ of BJP supporters in Agartala, cries foul

Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo, who until recently enjoyed the post of a Union minister as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday cried foul after facing what he called a “violent mob” of BJP workers and supporters in Tripura’s Agartala. The former Union minister of state alleged that the supporters of his former party “abused and pelted stones” stones at him. The “cowards fled” after he got off the car to confront the mob, the TMC leader, who also added a snide remark against the BJP, said.

“It is a joke/shame that BJP preaches against political violence, given the filth I see them resort to in Tripura,” wrote Babul Supriyo in a tweet from his official handle, also tagging Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the post.

Supriyo confirmed, in a follow-up tweet, that his car was never safe because he “always got down and confronted” when faced with “resistance”. He reminded his former party who won the only seat for the camp in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections and then won it back again in 2019. “Who had the spine to desert your party (of backstabbers) and leave the MP seat midway?” Supriyo said. “Let me see how you win Asansol back.”

Amid the ongoing exodus from the Bengal BJP, a number of turncoat leaders have started criticising the alleged corrupt practices in the saffron camp, which many of them had joined ahead of the assembly polls. Several prominent TMC turncoats, such as Mukul Roy and Rajib Banerjee, returned to their old party after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC stormed back to power in West Bengal for a third consecutive term with a massive mandate by defeating the BJP. Since the assembly election results were out, five BJP MLAs and several senior leaders like Sabyasachi Dutta, Babul Supriyo, and Rajib Banerjee, came back to the TMC.

Prabir Ghoshal, a Trinamool Congress turncoat who had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, also penned an article this week in the Wednesday edition of the Trinamool mouthpiece, “Jago Bangla”, criticising the alleged corrupt practices in the saffron camp. In the article titled ‘Keno BJP Kora Jaye Na’ (Why one can't work in the BJP), Ghoshal claimed that the majority of the saffron party's local-level leaders are more interested in “money-making rather than working for the people or the party organisation.”

