Babul Supriyo tweeted in support of Mamata's BJP opponent in Bhabanipur, joins TMC days later

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo’s one of last tweets was in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal who has been fielded against Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming by-election in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency.

On Saturday, he was welcomed to the ruling camp in Bengal by Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party spokesperson Derek O’Brien, weeks after saying he would quit the political space.

On September 10, Supriyo wrote he was confident Tibrewal would make the BJP proud in the years to come and tagged Union home minister Amit Shah and the party’s national president JP Nadda.

“Life is not always about winning or losing - it more about having the grit to fight a tough battle,” he wrote.

He said he had always introduced and backed bright youngsters to the party and hence, had asked Tibrewal, who fought all his legal battles successfully, to join the BJP.

“Many Congratulations Priyanka Tibrewal BJP, She is a spirited girl and fought all my legal battles (successfully) in politics since 2014 with a lot of grit. LOGIC & confidence. That was a reason why I asked her to join the Party. Extremely happy for her,” he further wrote.

Last month, Supriyo had said he was giving up politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.

The Asansol MP had later said he would continue to discharge his constitutional responsibilities as a parliamentarian but would withdraw from politics and leave his official residence in the national capital.

