Babul Supriyo resigns as Lok Sabha MP, says ‘shall always remain indebted to PM Modi, Amit Shah’

Babul Supriyo, who handed over his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, thanked the BJP leadership for showing confidence in him.
TMC leader Babul Supriyo leaves after meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as he resigns as the Lok Sabha MP, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Prateek Kumar)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:58 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo officially resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a month after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The singer-turned-politician, who handed over his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, thanked the BJP leadership for showing confidence in him.

“It has been a very fulfilling seven years that I have spent in Parliament and I shall always remain indebted to my now ex-party BJP Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, Hon’ble Amit Shah ji and respected Shri J P Nadda ji for giving me the opportunity to serve my country,” the two-term MP from West Bengal’s Asansol said in his resignation letter.

In his letter to Birla, the TMC leader sought his blessings to now embark on a “new journey”.

“I am proud to have walked the corridors of this historic monument (Parliament) and traversed by many a visionary leaders, statesmen, freedom fighters and luminaries who crafted the history of our motherland and paved the path for her having a secure and glorious future”.

RELATED STORIES

He also lauded Speaker Birla for his “affable nature and elegant humour”.

“My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career with the BJP. I thank the prime minister, party chief and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself,” he was later quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

