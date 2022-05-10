Baby berths: New facility in trains to ease travelling for women with babies

Indian Railways has unveiled a new facility in some of its trains that would make it easier for women travelling with babies.

The Northern Railway (NR) said 'baby berths' were being introduced and tested in select trains. It said the berths will be rolled out for all trains if the feedback from passengers is positive. The initiative was launched to celebrate Mother's Day, the Railways said.

These 'baby berths' are foldable and come equipped with a stopper so that babies do not fall. It works as an extra small berth for infants and is attached to the lower berth of the trains.

On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies.



The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/4jNEtchuVh — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 9, 2022

The new feature is a joint effort of the Lucknow and Delhi divisions of the Northern Railway. Along with the statement, the Indian Railways also posted videos demonstrating how straps that come with the berth can be used.

On trial basis Delhi Division has started baby berth in selected trains for facilitating mothers to comfortably sleep along with their babies. IR under the leadership of Hon MoR @AshwiniVaishnaw Sir & Hon MoSR @DarshanaJardosh ma'am is taking Service to another level pic.twitter.com/zQ8pD3V3bd — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) May 10, 2022

The Lucknow Mail has one such berth installed on a trial basis. "A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail," tweeted Satish Kumar, divisional railway manager of the Lucknow Northern Railway.

On social media, the feedback so far has been positive. "This is AWESOME!!! It's a SUPERB initiative!!! Thank you for understanding this and put it in action!!! Hope the Indian Railways keep innovating as per need basis of the passengers!!!" wrote one user in response to the announcement.

This is AWESOME!!! it’s a SUPERB initiative!!! Thank you for understanding this and put it in action!!! Hope the Indian Railways keep innovating as per need basis of the passengers!!! — Palanimurugan (@palani3482) May 10, 2022

"Excellent, superb, both mother and child can sleep comfortably," said another user.

Excellent, superb , both mother and child can sleep comfortably — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) May 10, 2022

Since the initiative is still in the testing phase, there is no provision yet to book seats with 'baby berths.' The Railways might make an announcement on the same if it decides to launch it in all trains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON