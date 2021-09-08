Politics calling? Baby Rani Maurya resigns as Uttarakhand governor

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday resigned from her post citing personal reasons. Maurya submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, the governor secretary BK Sant said, according to news agency ANI.

Maurya put in her papers two years before completing her tenure amid speculations that she might take a fresh plunge into Uttar Pradesh politics where the crucial Assembly election is slated to be held next here.

On Sunday, she met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

A BJP leader from the Dalit community, Maurya had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Etmadpur seat in 2007, following which she became less active in political circles.

She was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018 taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

She had completed three years in office as the governor last month.

