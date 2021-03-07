Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in a 5 month long Himalayan expedition
- The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
The first Indian woman to conquer world's highest summit Mount Everest, Bachendri Pal will lead a 10-member team of women aged above 50 in a five-month long expedition from eastern to western Himalaya beginning in May.
The 'FIT@50 Women's Trans Himalayan Expedition ’21' will start in the first week of May from Arunachal Pradesh and cover around 4,500 kilometres across about 40 mountain passes including the 17,320 feet Lamkhaga Pass, considered one of the toughest.
Organised by the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the FIT India banner, the expedition is slated to conclude in the Karakoram range of Jammu and Kashmir in the second week of October.
"The expedition will inspire and motivate women of all age groups to include fitness activities in their daily lives to stay healthy," the legendary Indian mountaineer told PTI.
"In the pandemic era, women’s health and fitness plays a key role both in the families and towards nation building. The expedition will provide a hope and create a new path for senior citizens, including 50 or even 60 , to pursue their dreams. It will also signify women empowerment," she added.
The team members, drawn from across India, comprise three women Everest summiteers, retired professionals and homemakers.
The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
From there, the expedition will traverse through Bhutan, cross over into Sikkim and cover Chitrey, Kala Pokhari and Sandakphu.
The team will then move into Nepal, where the route enters Dhaulagiri range and cover Salpa Pass, Lamajura Pass and also cross Thorang la (17,769 ft) around Annapurna Massif.
From western Nepal, the trail goes from Jumla and enters Kumaon district in Uttarakhand at Dharchula. From here, the expedition will cross Lamkhaga Pass (17,320 ft) -- one of the toughest passes, which connects Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh with Harshil of Uttarakhand.
The team will then traverse to Himachal and then will trek through Spiti to cross Kaza, Kibber and cross Parang La (18,307 ft).
The expedition will conclude in the Leh-Ladakh region where the team will cross Khardungla (18,380 ft), Saser La (17,753 ft), Depsang La (17,869 ft) and finish at Karakoram Pass (18,175 ft).
Team:
Bachendri Pal, Leader (67 years, Jamshedpur), Chetna Sahoo (54, Kolkata), Savita Dhapwal (52, Bhilai), Shamala Padmanabhan (64, Mysuru), Gangorti Soneji (62, Baroda), Chaula Jagirdar (63, Palanpur), Payo Murmu (53, Jamshedpur), Dr Sushma Bissa (55, Bikaneer), Major Krishna Dubey (59, Lucknow), and Bimbla Deoskar (55, Nagpur)
Support staff: Mohan Rawat (41), Amla Rawat (47) and Randev Singh (30), all from Uttarakhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in Himalayan expedition
- The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist withdraws complaint that led to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation
- In a letter to the Cubbon Park police station, Dinesh Kalahalli said that the complaint had taken a sinister turn wherein the character of the alleged victim was being questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi entering endemic phase of Covid-19, pandemic phase over: Satyandar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police suspend 2 cops for forcing man to walk with son’s body for 3 km
- The police headquarters took action after a picture of the man walking with his son's decomposed body in a plastic bag was widely shared on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FICCI's Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will provide real time images of India's borders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT department finds ₹1000 crore undisclosed income at TN jeweler's premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP
- Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coast Guard seizes 3 Sri Lankan boats laden with drugs off Kerala coast
- Two hundred kg of cocaine and 60 kg of hashish were seized from the boats registered in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naidu values researchers for finding tech solutions for dealing with pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seer on fast for closure of all hydel power projects on Ganga writes to PM Modi
- Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Haridwar's Matri Sadan ashram wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as ‘tapasya’, a fight against corruption and for preserving the environment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Fire Services plan tech overhaul, reduce response time, improve efficiency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sex ratio better here': President Kovind praises gender equality among tribals
- The President was on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Sunday's 'Janjatiya Sammelan' where he delivered his speech was organised by the MP Tribal Welfare Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox