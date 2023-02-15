‘Bad quality food' irks railway passenger. She asks IRCTC - 'Will you serve...'

An Indian Railways passenger tweeted on Sunday to complain about the quality of food served to her by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Bhumika - whose Twitter bio identifies her as a 'homoeopathic doctor' - tagged the IRCTC's handle and asked why passengers were being provided the 'same bad quality food' after fares were hiked. "Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children?"

"Have you ever tasted your own food, IRCTC? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. Ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing same bad quality food to your customers," she wrote. (Also read | Vande Bharat passenger complains of 'bad quality food'; IRCTC responds. Watch)

She attached a photograph of the food served on the train - a thali with some rice and two types of vegetable. In a subsequent tweet she clarified the post was not meant to target IRCTC staff and that she was offered a refund.

"This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It’s not the food staff fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn’t their fault."

The IRCTC responded to Bhumika's tweet, although it addressed her as 'sir', and sought her ticket details to take further action.

Commenting on her post, a user wrote, "For 80rs you can(')t complain". To which, she replied, "We can. It’s our rights. Ordered 2 items worth 90/- and 120/- and it was (the) worst."

Another tagged the IRCTC to seek some accountability. "Where is all the customer money going when still there are dirty washroom and such low quality food. How can you even call this food. You should actually observe the reaction of every passenger eating this food. Street dogs eat better food than this."

This is not the first time passengers have complained about the quality of food served on trains. Earlier this month, a journalist posted a video highlighting the quality of food served on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, weeks after the train's launch.

In the 49-second clip, the man was seen squeezing a massive amount of oil from a fried food item, prompting the IRCTC to respond with "Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures".

