Home / India News / Badal Choudhury, former Tripura minister accused of graft gets bail

Badal Choudhury, former Tripura minister accused of graft gets bail

Choudhury, incumbent MLA, had served as PWD minister for four terms during the erstwhile Left government period.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:58 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Former Tripura PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury has been granted bail.
Former Tripura PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury has been granted bail. (PTI)
         

Tripura’s former Public Works Department (PWD) minister and incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Badal Choudhury who was accused of corruption case of over Rs 600 crores has been granted bail by the High Court on Saturday 87 days after his arrest.

“Investigation on Badal Choudhury and Sunil Bhowmik has progressed. There is still time on the part of the investigating officer to file the charge sheet before the deadline as three days are left. But the High Court has granted bail to Choudhury with certain conditions,” said public prosecutor Ratan Datta.

He further added, “He needs to submit Rs 1 lakh as bail bond. If he attempts to distort evidence we have the chance to cancel his bail.”

According to law, an accused can be granted bail if police does not file charge sheet against within 90 days of arrest.

A case was lodged against the former minister along with former chief secretary Yashpal Singh and retired PWD chief engineer Sunil Bhowmik on October 13 last year on the charge of corruption, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and for causing disappearance of evidence of offence etc., in connection with construction work which was undertaken back in 2008-09.

Choudhury was arrested on the night of October 21 while he was admitted in an ICU of a private hospital in Agartala.

After he was brought to the police custody he complained of breathing difficulties and was rushed to government-run GBP hospital.

PWD chief engineer Sunil Bhowmik was arrested in the case on October 14 and was kept in police remand. He was granted bail after earlier part of January this year.

Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh is yet to be arrested.

Choudhury, incumbent MLA, had served as PWD minister for four terms during the erstwhile Left government period.

Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
