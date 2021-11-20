Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Badrinath temple set to close for winter break today
Badrinath temple set to close for winter break today

The auspicious date of closure for Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand was announced on the occasion of Dussehra.
The temple was decorated with 20 quintal flowers, in Badrinath on Friday. The doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed on the 20th of November.(ANI)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Twenty quintals of marigold, lotus and other flowers were brought to decorate Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand amid grand preparations for its closure ahead of the winter break. The portals of the popular Himalayan temple will shut at 6:45pm on Saturday.

A large number of devotees arrived at Badrinath Dham to witness the annual closing ceremony, which was announced on the occasion of Vijaydashami.

Harish Gaur, spokesperson Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board had earlier informed that the auspicious time for closing the portals of Char Dham shrines was arrived at through astrological calculations by local temple bodies and priests.

The doors of Kedarnath and Yamunotri were closed on November 6, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj as per tradition, while the Tungnath shrine closed for winter break on October 30. Gaur said that the Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple will subsequently close on November 22 and Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25.

More than 1.14 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines that began on September 18 this year after the Nainital high court lifted the ban on the pilgrimage. The daily limit of pilgrims at the shrines was restricted to 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri shrines.

