'Badtameezi ki bhasha…’: SC rejects plea to stop caste Census, slams petitioner over language used

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking to halt the proposed caste Census, while also expressing strong disapproval of the language used by the petitioner in the public interest litigation (PIL).

During the hearing, the bench took strong objection to the language used in the PIL. (ANI)

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During the hearing, the bench took strong objection to the language used in the PIL. Chief Justice Surya Kant, who was presiding over the matter, directly addressed the petitioner, who appeared in person, news agency PTI reported.

Also read | Supreme Court flags risk of ‘dividing society’ if temple access restricted by caste or sect

"'Aapne apne petition me badtameezi ki bhasha likhi hai. Aapne kisse apna petition likhwaya hai' (You have written indecent language in your petition. Who has written your petition?)," the Chief Justice said.

He further added, "'Aap kahan se aisi bhasha likhte ho petition me (From where you write such language in your petition)," while questioning the drafting of the plea.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Plea sought halt to caste Census {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Plea sought halt to caste Census {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The petition had urged the Centre to stop the caste Census exercise. It also sought directions for the government to frame policies that would provide economic incentives to families with a single child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition had urged the Centre to stop the caste Census exercise. It also sought directions for the government to frame policies that would provide economic incentives to families with a single child. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | SC panel favours cap of ₹1.5L for treatment of road accident victims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | SC panel favours cap of ₹1.5L for treatment of road accident victims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the court did not find merit in the plea and dismissed it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the court did not find merit in the plea and dismissed it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time the issue has come before the court. On February 2, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain another PIL. That petition had raised concerns about the process to record, classify and verify caste data in the upcoming Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time the issue has come before the court. On February 2, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain another PIL. That petition had raised concerns about the process to record, classify and verify caste data in the upcoming Census. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2027 Census, the country’s 16th national census, will be the first since 1931 to include detailed caste data and will also be conducted entirely in digital form.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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