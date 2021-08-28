Baghel returns from Delhi, gets rousing welcome at airport

RAIPUR Thousands of Congress workers and office-bearers gathered at Raipur airport on Saturday to accord a rousing reception of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who returned from Delhi after a meeting with the Congress high command over a reported two-and-a-half-year power-sharing agreement with state health minister TS Singh Deo.

Baghel, along with 53 MLAs including six ministers, six mayors and other senior leaders of the party, reached Raipur airport at 3.10 pm, with supporters gathering from 1 pm. Baghel, who emerged from a marathon meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday night, seeming to escape being replaced by TS Singhdeo for now, came out of the airport beaming, waving to the crowd.

Responding to questions of reporters about the meeting in Delhi, Baghel said, “Spoke to Rahul ji ( Rahul Gandhi) in detail about Chhattisgarh. Apart from political discussions, we discussed government schemes and the people of the state and finally, I invited him to the state on which he has given his consent. Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the state next week.”

Baghel said Gandhi will come for a two-day visit and will also visit Bastar.

“He will stay for two days and will also visit central and north Chhattisgarh to see the ‘Chhattisgarh model’ of development and show it to the country. Gandhi will review the works done by the Chhattisgarh government for the welfare of farmers, tribal, women, youth and poor… Rahul ji will meet everyone,” Baghel said.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, the Congress president of Raipur, Girish Dubey sent a message on social media appealing to party workers to reach the airport by 1.30 pm to welcome Baghel. Around 3,000 supporters from Raipur, Durg, Kabirdham, Balod and nearby districts were present in and outside the airport carrying party flags and placards.

The workers holding placards of “Bhupesh Hai tau Bharosa Hai” ( in Bhupesh there is trust ) raised slogans such as “Dilli Se Ayee Avaaz, Bhupesh Baghel zindabad” and “Chhattisgarh Adha hai, Bhupesh Baghel ke Sang khada hai” in support of Baghel.

Singh Deo on Thursday fuelled speculation about a change saying anyone who plays in a team “wants to be the captain”.