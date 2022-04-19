Home / India News / Baghel warns govt docs against prescribing branded medicines
Baghel warns govt docs against prescribing branded medicines

The warning came on Monday while Baghel was reviewing the Shri Dhanwantari Generic Medical Store Scheme for ensuring the availability of low-cost medicines to common people
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 08:18 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has warned government doctors against prescribing branded medicines.The warning came on Monday while Baghel was reviewing the Shri Dhanwantari Generic Medical Store Scheme for ensuring the availability of low-cost medicines to common people.

As many as 159 stores are operating in the state under the scheme and about 1.79 million people have saved 17. 38 lakh due to the medicines sold there, the state public relations department said in a statement.

Officials said instructions have been issued to all district collectors to ensure doctors at government hospitals prescribe only generic medicines.

Baghel separately directed the freeholding of properties of urban bodies provided on lease. He also gave instructions authorising municipal corporations to approve layouts.

“Till now, the town and country planning department had the authority to pass the layouts, but now municipal corporations have been authorised this work,” an official said.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

