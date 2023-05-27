‘God testing us’: Bajrang Punia posts video as storm uproots Jantar Mantar tents

Bajrang Punia, one of the top grapplers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, took to Twitter to post a video thunderstorm and rain uproot several tents at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Wrestlers' protest site during rains (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Had to face strong wind and rain this morning. God is testing us by making us deal with the scorching sun and heavy rain. No matter how many challenges come, we will stand firm for justice,” Punia tweeted.

Punia also shared a video in which the wrestlers were seen trying to hold the tents against the strong winds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, grappler Vinesh Phogat also shared a similar video in which the wrestlers were seen battling the changing weather conditions in the national capital. Sharing a video on Twitter, Phogat wrote in Hindi, “Our tent got uprooted today due to rain and wind. Sleeping on wet mattresses tonight. Have seen difficulties since childhood, this difficult night will also pass. Good night to all of you from all of us wrestlers sitting at Jantar Mantar."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi woke up to heavy rain and gusty winds on Saturday. The downpour uprooted trees and also impacted air travel in the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm forecast for Delhi and nearby areas on Saturday morning.

"A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence: Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours", tweeted the IMD.

Vinesh, Punia and Sakshi Malik have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh's arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor.