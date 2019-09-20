Balakot-like surgical strike needed to destroy anti-nationals of Jadavpur University: Bengal BJP chief

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:45 IST

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the Jadavpur University campus has become a hub of anti-nationals and communists and “our cadres” would conduct a Balakot-like surgical strike to destroy it.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress government of sitting idle till Union minister Babul Supriyo got killed in the institute on Thursday, Ghosh said he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah describing the incident.

“The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there. Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus,” Ghosh said while addressing a press conference.

Ghosh supported Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhandkar for rushing to the university campus to save Supriyo from the mob inside the university campus.

“The state government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed,” Ghosh said.

He also demanded immediate resignation of Jadavpur University Vice Chacellor Suranjan Das for failing to control the situation inside the campus.

Supriyo, also a BJP leader, was shown black flags and heckled by a section of Jadavpur University students, who also stopped him from leaving the campus. Supriyo was in the university to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, also the chancellor of the university, went to the institute and came out with Supriyo with police escort.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)





First Published: Sep 20, 2019 18:31 IST