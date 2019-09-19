Babul Supriyo tells Jadavpur vice-chancellor he was hit, kicked in campus

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:39 IST

Union minister Babul Supriyo was on Thursday heckled and pushed at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University where he had gone to attend a freshers’ welcome programme on Thursday.

Jadavpur University is an institution that has traditionally been dominated by Left and ultra-Left politics.

The BJP MP was heard telling vice-chancellor Suranjan Das that he was hit and kicked. Some agitators also pulled at his hair.

Supriyo, minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, reached the university campus on Thursday afternoon to attend the function..

The minister was heard arguing with some of the agitating students.

“Don’t hit me,” Supriyo was heard telling the agitators, many of whom kept shouting “Go back” slogans and showed black flags.

“You cannot force me to leave the campus. I shall stay here. Do what you can,” Supriyo was heard telling a protester.

“Babul Supriyo’s security guards entered the campus with loaded guns. Police are not supposed to enter the campus. Babul Supriyo, his supporters, who were outsiders, heckled students who were agitating. They even heckled some female students,” said Debopriyo Som, one of the protesting students.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association submitted a list of demands to the minister. One of the demands was to convert the university into a central university.

“It is incredible that such things can happen inside the campus of an educational institute. The agitators even pushed me and pulled my sari,” said Agnimitra Pal, a fashion designer, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was another invitee at the programme on Thursday.

“I condemn the incident,” said Tapas Roy, Trinamool Congress leader and member of Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

Supriyo, who is the Asansol MP, also told the vice-chancellor that he did not receive him (Supriyo) deliberately since he wanted the ugly situation to take place. “I am sure you are a Leftist,” the minister was heard saying. “I rushed here as soon as I came to know about the incident,” said Suranjan Das.

In the evening vice-chancellor Suranjan Das was taken to a hospital after he fell in the melee. Before he left the campus, Suranjan Das told the minister that he would prefer to resign than calling police on the campus.

In the brouhaha, a magazine of a rifle of one of the security guards of the minister fell on the ground.

The agitators blocked the path of the minister when he tried to exit the campus around 4:45 pm after the programme was over. The minister is still in the campus.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:23 IST