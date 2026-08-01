Karnataka: Man held for allegedly killing wife, baby with hammer in Ballari

BIDAR: Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Ballari for allegedly killing his wife and their seven-month-old daughter with a hammer following repeated disputes over suspicions if the youngest child was his, officials said on Friday.

The killings took place between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on July 30 at the family’s home in Andral village

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The killings took place between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on July 30 at the family’s home in Andral village, according to district superintendent of police Dr Suman D Pennekar. The accused, Honnurappa, allegedly struck his wife Rajeshwari, 24, and their daughter Ashwini on the head with a hammer. Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said.

The APMC Yard police arrested Honnurappa on Friday and seized the hammer allegedly used in the attack along with other evidence. He was remanded in judicial custody. “The incident took place between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on July 30. The accused Honnurappa, 28, killed his wife Rajeshwari, 24, and seven-month-old daughter Ashwini by hitting them on the head with a hammer at their home. The severely injured mother and child died on the spot due to bleeding,” Pennekar said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at the APMC Yard police station on a complaint by Rajeshwari’s brother, Suresh. Police registered the case under Section 103(1) and began an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at the APMC Yard police station on a complaint by Rajeshwari’s brother, Suresh. Police registered the case under Section 103(1) and began an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Suresh told the police that there had been tension in the family for several days. During the preliminary investigation, police found that Honnurappa had repeatedly questioned his wife’s fidelity and doubted whether their seven month old daughter was his child. Investigators said those suspicions had led to repeated arguments between the couple.

Police said the couple had been married for about six years and had three children. The youngest was seven months old when she was killed.

Investigators said Honnurappa attacked Rajeshwari and the infant while they were at home. Police reached the house after receiving information about the killings, examined the scene, collected evidence and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

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Pennekar said the investigation was being expedited and that the police would file a charge sheet soon. “The police, who have expedited the investigation of the case, have arrested the accused on Friday and remanded him in judicial custody. The charge sheet will be submitted to the court soon, the case will be heard expeditiously and action will be taken to ensure that the accused is punished severely according to the law,” Pennekar said.

Police are also examining the possible role of Honnurappa’s mother, who was reportedly present in the house when the killings occurred.

“Information has been received that the mother of the accused was also present in the house at the time of the murder. If her involvement is found during the investigation, she will also be included as the second accused (A-2),” Pennekar said.

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