Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Ballot chor…': AAP joins poster war after BJP's ‘khalnayika’ jibe

‘Ballot chor…': AAP joins poster war after BJP's ‘khalnayika’ jibe

ByKanishka Singharia
Feb 25, 2023 08:17 PM IST

A poster war ensued between the AAP and BJP on social media on Saturday with both parties taking digs at each other following a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House a day before.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP's standoff over control of Delhi's municipal council turned into a poster war on Saturday as the BJP referred top AAP politician Atishi as a "villain" or "Khalnayika," and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party retaliated by terming BJP leaders like Gautam Gambhir, "Ballot Chor Machaye Shor."

Poster war erupts between AAP, BJP.

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating the ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House.

READ | 'Hooliganism lost, people won': Kejriwal, Sisodia hail Oberoi's win

The AAP also shared a poster featuring BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, and councillor Rekha Gupta along with other leaders with the title "Ballot Chor Machaye Shor".

Poster war erupts between AAP, BJP.

"The BJP people who are making so much noise. These are the ones who stole ballot papers and are killers of democracy," AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

The mock-up poster war comes a day after AAP and BJP councillors jostled, manhandled and threw punches at each other leading to the collapse of one councillor at Delhi Civic Centre.

Poster war erupts between AAP, BJP.

The drama unfolded after Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD was “invalid”.

Oberoi has alleged some of the saffron party members inflicted a life-threatening attack on her. She also claimed that her colleague Ashu Thakur was attacked by another BJP councillor.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back, saying AAP members were “tampering with the election results”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
aam aadmi party bjp mcd delhi mcd delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP