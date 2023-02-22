Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Hooliganism lost, people won’: Kejriwal as AAP's Shelly Oberoi wins mayor poll

‘Hooliganism lost, people won’: Kejriwal as AAP's Shelly Oberoi wins mayor poll

Updated on Feb 22, 2023 03:08 PM IST

Delhi mayoral polls: Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi bagged 150 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's Rekha Gupta who received 116 votes.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lauded the victory of Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi in the mayoral elections.

“Hooliganism has been defeated, people of Delhi won. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on the election of Shelly Oberoi as the mayor”, Kejriwal tweeted. Oberoi bagged 150 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's Rekha Gupta who received 116 votes.

“I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning”, Oberoi said after being declared winner.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia had tweeted," The goons have lost and voters won. Congratulations to all workers for the election of the mayor from Aam Aadmi Party. I thank the people of Delhi. Congratulations to AAP's first mayor Shelly Oberoi".

The mayor elections were held following Supreme Court order after the MCD failed to hold elections thrice. On February 17, the top court had ordered issuance of notice within 24 hours for holding the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of polls.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by Oberoi.

In a shot in the arm for the AAP, the apex court also held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

The Aam Aadmi Party had won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on December 4 last year, clinching 135 wards. The ruling party in Delhi ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body.

