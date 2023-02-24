Video | Punches, kicks fly at MCD House as AAP, BJP fight over key election

As AAP and BJP councillors jostled, manhandled and threw punches at each other again on Friday, one councillor collapsed amid the ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre. AAP MLA Atishi claimed that the BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the polls. Full-scale fight erupts in the MCD house.

“What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars,” she said.

A BJP councillor, however, claimed, "We are unofficially informed that the BJP has won three seats in the standing committee. Still, the Delhi mayor is not accepting the technical team's decision."

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that election results are being tampered with and wrong announcements are being made.

"Several of our Councillors were injured. FIR is being lodged. The manner in which they've been beaten up, AAP has shown that they are a party of goons," he added.

AAP councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu, who collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre, later appeared before the media with other councillors of his party.

The municipal House was reconvened today to continue the election process for the six standing committee members of the civic body. The counting of votes concluded in the evening after 242 of the 250 councillors exercised their franchise.

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi, however, refused to sign on the results provided by the secretariat staff, claiming it included a vote that she had deemed invalid. She said there will be no recounting as both parties are not in agreement over the issue and agents have not been sent for this process.