SC declines to commute death penalty of Beant Singh's killer Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 11:29 AM IST

The Supreme Court declined to commute the death penalty of Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to commute the death penalty of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment. Rajoana, a convict in the 1995 assassination case of Beant Singh, has been in jail for the past 26 years.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said the competent authority will decide the plea of the convict seeking mercy.

On March 2, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the plea of Rajoana after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the convict, and Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in the explosion that took place outside the Punjab civil secretariat on August 31, 1995, killing Beant Singh and 16 others.

A special court sentenced him to death in July 2007.

