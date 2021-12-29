Ban on unvaccinated, night curfew, yellow alert: India fights rapid Covid spread

India's tally of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 neared the 900-mark (890 to be exact) on Wednesday after several states, including Maharashtra, reported a large number of fresh infections during the day.

This comes even as the country reported a major spike of 9,195 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,48,08,886, according to the data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Maharashtra, which did not log any fresh Omicron case on Tuesday, added as many as 85 new infections during the day, taking the state’s tally to 252. With this, it has once again become the leading contributor to India's tally of the highly transmissible strain of Covid-19. Of the 85 new cases, Mumbai accounted for 53, while the remaining were detected in Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Kolhapur, among other places.

Delhi has so far confirmed a total of 238 Omicron cases.

Both Maharashtra and Delhi recorded yet another massive jump in single-day Covid-19 cases with 3,900 and 923 infections, respectively.

Rajasthan also reported as many as 23 new Omicron cases during the day, which took the state’s tally to 69, according to state health bulletin data. Of these, 44 have already recovered from the new variant of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Punjab detected its first Omicron case in a patient who recently returned from Spain. The patient had tested negative following an RT-PCR test three days ago after remaining in isolation.

Rising Covid-19 cases across the country amid the Omicron outbreak, especially in major regions such as Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka, among others, have caused state governments to impose new restrictions and night curfew ahead of New Year.

Rajasthan has mandated Covid-19 vaccination for entering public places from January 31 onwards. Similar moves have already been brought in by Haryana and Punjab, among others.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said a Covid-19 negative report or proof of double vaccination is mandatory for attending parties or entering restaurants in the coastal state.

Besides, night curfews during the ongoing festive week have been announced by most state authorities. Delhi on Tuesday imposed a ‘yellow alert’ in the national capital, which has led to schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms to remain shut. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has also imposed night curfew between 10pm and 5am.

Maharashtra has banned gatherings of more than five people between 9pm and 6am. Karnataka announced a 10-day night curfew on Monday and directed hotels, pubs and restaurants to function at 50 per cent capacity. The southern state has also prohibited Christmas and New Year gatherings.

Assam, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, among others, have also imposed similar curbs to combat the increasing number of Omicron cases in the country.

