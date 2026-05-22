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India’s hottest city takes unique step to beat heatwave: Turns off traffic signals

The move comes as Banda recorded 47.6°C on Thursday, making it the hottest place in India, while temperatures have remained above 45°C for almost a week

Published on: May 22, 2026 07:01 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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With Banda baking at nearly 48 degrees Celsius and a severe heatwave tightening its grip across Uttar Pradesh, authorities in the district have switched traffic signals to “free flow” mode during peak afternoon hours so commuters are not forced to wait under the scorching sun.

Bhubaneswar: A man pours water on his face to beat the heat on a hot summer day on Friday.(PTI)

The move comes as Banda recorded 47.6°C yesterday, making it the hottest place in India, while temperatures in the district have remained above 45°C for almost a week.

“Key reasons include direct sunlight due to proximity to the Tropic of Cancer, clear skies, plateau terrain with low soil moisture, drying rivers, deforestation, and mining,” meteorologist Dr Dinesh told ANI.

Addl. SP (Banda district) Shivraj Prajapati says, "On one hand, traffic police personnel deployed for duty have been provided with umbrellas and scarves; on the other hand, with the comfort and convenience of commuters in mind, the district administration has constructed shelters at all major intersections and squares, offering a place of refuge during the scorching heat".

Residents in Banda were seen seeking relief from the relentless heat by drinking water and consuming sherbet at roadside stalls, while many blamed deforestation and illegal mining for worsening conditions in the district.

“It is scorching hot in Banda right now. It is a sort of 'Agni Pariksha' for Banda residents. I believe the reason for this rise in temperature is trees being cut down and illegal mining. Stone and sand mafia operate here,” local resident Puneet Saxena told ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across northwest, central and eastern India, as well as parts of peninsular India, over the next six to seven days.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from May 22 to May 28, while severe heatwave conditions are expected over eastern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh during the same period.

The weather agency also warned that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 22 and May 28.

 
banda uttar pradesh heatwave temperature
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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