Home / Mumbai News / Bandra may get London Eye-like Ferris wheel

Bandra may get London Eye-like Ferris wheel

mumbai Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:59 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The city could soon get its own ferris wheel observatory on the lines of the one in London, to enable tourists to capture a bird’s eye view of Mumbai.
The city could soon get its own ferris wheel observatory on the lines of the one in London, to enable tourists to capture a bird’s eye view of Mumbai.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The city could soon get its own ferris wheel observatory on the lines of the one in London, to enable tourists to capture a bird’s eye view of Mumbai. The state is planning to build “Mumbai Eye”, a giant ferris wheel, at Bandra Reclamation, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said. The slow-moving ferris wheel have enclosed capsules, in which people can sit and enjoy the view of the area around.

Pawar said the plan was discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and it received a nod from all ministers. “It was discussed to have a Mumbai Eye and other such observatories in other cities. We keep seeing these structures around the world... We can have it at a vacant plot in Bandra Reclamation if there are no Coastal Regulatory Zone issues.”

Besides London, other cities such as Singapore, Nanchang in China, Las Vegas have such giant ferris wheels, which are popular tourist attractions.

The project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). “We have been asked to carry out the project in today’s meeting. The location selected to explore [the possibility] is near the Bandra end of the sea link. We will soon invite expressions of interest (EoI) for the same. The MMRDA will also seek clearances from various departments for the project,” said RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

A MMRDA official, who was part of the Cabinet meeting, said the government aims to create a new tourist attraction in the city. “The London Eye and other projects are a huge attraction for tourist as well as locals,” he said.

This is not the first time Maharashtra government has toyed with the idea of building the tourist attraction. In 2014, the state government had planned it, but it did not fructify. In 2008, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had proposed the idea of Mumbai Eye. However, it did not materialise.

Sena legislator Ravindra Waikar said he had mooted the plan in 2008 when he was the standing committee chairman in Mumbai civic body, and later as a minister int the BJP-led government. “I had proposed and worked on this plan. We wanted to make it higher than any other city at that time. We had identified Bandra Reclamation as the spot. We visited the locations, did studies, brought in experts, and even decided to carry out on a public-private partnership, but it did not materialise,” Waikar said adding that the project could be expedited as there is a political will now.

