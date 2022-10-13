Bangalore University students call off stir over accident on campus

The students of Bangalore University’s Jnanabharati campus, who had been protesting to ban vehicle movement inside the campus after a student’s accident, decided to suspend their agitation after the state government’s intervention, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The students called off their protest on Tuesday evening after Karnataka ministers V Somanna and ST Somashekar met the students and assured them that “their demands will be considered”.

“We met the ministers. They promised that the issue of prohibiting public vehicles inside the campus will be discussed with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai after he comes back from Raichur. If the government doesn’t get back with a proper solution to the public vehicles’ menace, we will launch a new protest,” a student who did not want to be named told the media.

On Monday, a post-graduate student had tried boarding a Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus on the campus but the driver failed to notice her leading to an accident. The student was immediately rushed to the hospital. The BMTC driver had fled the spot after the accident. However, he was detained later and booked by the Jnanabharathi police on the charges of negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the accident, hundreds of students gathered on the campus to protest, following which police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in the area. The students also closed all the gates of the university campus while demanding a prohibition on the movement of public vehicles on the campus.

They blocked traffic the campus entrance from Mysuru Road and Outer Ring Road. Later, they gathered near the bus stop of the university. With protesters blocking the road, one of the lanes of the road was closed for traffic and two-way traffic was allowed on the other side of the road. Considering the tense situation, the city police deployed additional personnel..