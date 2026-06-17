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Bangladesh hands over Assam farmer hours after his abduction near zero line

Ranjit Das’s family claimed that they received a call from a person telling them the abduction was allegedly carried out in retaliation for a Bangladeshi’s killing

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 09:43 am IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
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The Bangladeshi authorities late on Tuesday handed over a 65-year-old farmer from Assam’s Cachar to their Indian counterparts hours after he was allegedly abducted from the zero line, the area where the territories of the two countries meet.

A BSF officer said Ranjit Das was handed over safely and in good health.

Ranjit Das’s family claimed that they received a call from a person in Bangladesh who told them the abduction was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the killing of a Bangladeshi near the India-Bangladesh border. “We do not know how true that is, but after talks between the two countries, he was finally returned,” said a member of Das’s family.

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer said Das was handed over safely and in good health.

Earlier, Parimal Suklabaidya, who represents Silchar in Parliament, visited Das’s border village and said Bangladesh agreed to return the farmer after high-level discussions and a medical examination.

Suklabaidya said the incident raised concerns about the safety of Indian farmers working in fields near the border. “We have fencing on our side, but many stretches on the Bangladesh side remain unfenced. Many Indians cultivate land in the Indian portion of the zero line. After this incident, we will have to be more concerned about their safety,” he said. Suklabaidya said he would request the government to strengthen security arrangements.

The abduction triggered panic and outrage in Kinnarkhal and nearby villages. Hundreds of residents gathered near the border fencing and demanded Ranjit Das’s return.

Top BSF, police officers, local legislators, and other officials rushed to the spot. BSF contacted Border Guard Bangladesh and sought a flag meeting.

Residents said there was no immediate response from the Bangladeshi side, and Ranjit Das’s whereabouts were unknown for hours.

Assam assembly member Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said he immediately informed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief secretary, and top BSF officials about the incident and sought urgent intervention.

 
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