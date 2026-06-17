Bangladesh hands over Assam farmer hours after his abduction near zero line

The Bangladeshi authorities late on Tuesday handed over a 65-year-old farmer from Assam’s Cachar to their Indian counterparts hours after he was allegedly abducted from the zero line, the area where the territories of the two countries meet.

A BSF officer said Ranjit Das was handed over safely and in good health.

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Ranjit Das’s family claimed that they received a call from a person in Bangladesh who told them the abduction was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the killing of a Bangladeshi near the India-Bangladesh border. “We do not know how true that is, but after talks between the two countries, he was finally returned,” said a member of Das’s family.

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer said Das was handed over safely and in good health.

Earlier, Parimal Suklabaidya, who represents Silchar in Parliament, visited Das’s border village and said Bangladesh agreed to return the farmer after high-level discussions and a medical examination.

Suklabaidya said the incident raised concerns about the safety of Indian farmers working in fields near the border. “We have fencing on our side, but many stretches on the Bangladesh side remain unfenced. Many Indians cultivate land in the Indian portion of the zero line. After this incident, we will have to be more concerned about their safety,” he said. Suklabaidya said he would request the government to strengthen security arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} Das’s family said farmers from Kinnarkhal village work in their fields after the BSF opens the border gate, a routine practice, allowing them access to land beyond the border fencing within Indian territory near the Surma River. A heavily guarded portion of Indian agricultural land remains outside the fence, where local farmers have cultivated crops for decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das’s family said farmers from Kinnarkhal village work in their fields after the BSF opens the border gate, a routine practice, allowing them access to land beyond the border fencing within Indian territory near the Surma River. A heavily guarded portion of Indian agricultural land remains outside the fence, where local farmers have cultivated crops for decades. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said Das and other farmers had completed their work and were returning home when he realised he had left his machete behind and went back to get it. Moments later, a group of six to seven men allegedly crossed from the Bangladesh side, assaulted him, and dragged him across the border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said Das and other farmers had completed their work and were returning home when he realised he had left his machete behind and went back to get it. Moments later, a group of six to seven men allegedly crossed from the Bangladesh side, assaulted him, and dragged him across the border. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Das’s brother, Kalimohan Das, said he tried to intervene but was pushed back. “Before we could understand what was happening, they caught him and started dragging him away. They threatened him and took him to Bangladesh. We were helpless,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das’s brother, Kalimohan Das, said he tried to intervene but was pushed back. “Before we could understand what was happening, they caught him and started dragging him away. They threatened him and took him to Bangladesh. We were helpless,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The abduction triggered panic and outrage in Kinnarkhal and nearby villages. Hundreds of residents gathered near the border fencing and demanded Ranjit Das’s return.

Top BSF, police officers, local legislators, and other officials rushed to the spot. BSF contacted Border Guard Bangladesh and sought a flag meeting.

Residents said there was no immediate response from the Bangladeshi side, and Ranjit Das’s whereabouts were unknown for hours.

Assam assembly member Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said he immediately informed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief secretary, and top BSF officials about the incident and sought urgent intervention.

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