Assam man held for posing as senior physician with fake degree from Bangladesh: Police

Silchar: A man posing as a senior physician with a fake medical degree from Bangladesh was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Thursday. Jayanta Prasad Das was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly running a fake medical institution.

The crackdown began with the arrest of the first quack, Pulok Malakar, on August 3, following which 13 others, including Das, have been arrested during the ongoing investigation.

The SSP said police have found sufficient incriminating evidence against Das. “He had been running an unrecognised institution named the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which issued fake medical degrees and certificates, including MD (Alternative Medicine),” Mahatta said.

Mahatta said several of the arrested quacks, including Pulok Malakar, had obtained their certificates from Das’s institute. The NIMS, he said, had no approval from the National Medical Council (NMC) or any competent authority.

“Das is accused of operating a nexus involving a fake college, forged degrees, and fabricated certificates issued to individuals posing as doctors. These people have been practising among the public for nearly two decades, endangering public health. None of these certificates hold any legal recognition under any law,” Mahatta added.

Das also operated spa centres and restaurants in Silchar. “We have searched these spa centres and restaurants and recovered several pieces of evidence indicating his involvement in other illegal activities as well,” Mahatta said.

According to the police, Das was detained on Wednesday and later booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — including Section 125 (acts that carelessly endanger human life), 271 (acts likely to spread infectious diseases), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(4) (forgery), 340(2) (knowingly using a forged document as genuine), 112(2) (organized crime), and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Das was produced before the court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody.