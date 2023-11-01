Six Bangladesh nationals detained at Tripura's airport for illegally entering India

Six Bangladeshi nationals were detained at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport on Tuesday evening for illegally entering the country, an official said. The accused have been booked under the Indian Passport Act and an investigation is ongoing, the police said. (File)

During interrogation, the accused were unable to produce any valid documents, the police said.

Six Bangladeshi citizens were moving in and around Agartala MBB Airport and were intercepted and identified as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators who came to Agartala, Tripura and were planning to fly to Kolkata, said Officer in Charge, Airport Police Station, Abhijit Mandal.

