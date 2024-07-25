Bangladesh protests Mamata Banerjee's ‘shelter’ remark, calls it ‘provocative’: Reports

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on providing ‘shelter to helpless people from Bangladesh’ have been described as ‘provocative’ by Bangladesh in a protest to the High Commission of India, according to reports. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

The High Commission was told that Banerjee's statement on the ‘internal affairs of Bangladesh’ also contained ‘inaccuracies,’ and that authorities in Dhaka and elsewhere were trying to restore normalcy.

The development comes after Dr Mohammed Hasan Mahmud, the neighbouring country's foreign minister and a senior member of the ruling Awami League party, said that the words of the West Bengal chief minister, whose state shares border with Bangladesh, could create ‘confusion’ and ‘mislead people.’

“With due respect to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, I would like to say, we have excellent relations with her. But her comments created confusion to some extent, and there is a scope to be misled,” Mahmud stated in an interaction with the press.

Speaking on Bangladesh's student-led anti-quota agitation, which turned violent last week, Banerjee, declared that her state will provide shelter to ‘helpless people who come knocking on our doors.’

The West Bengal CM, who was addressing her Trinamool Congress' (TMC) annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, cited a UN resolution to justify her ‘offer.’

“That is because of a United Nations resolution to accommodate refugees in regions adjacent to the ones under turmoil,” she asserted.

Her remarks came on a day when, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, in an urgent hearing, refused to strike down the quota in civil services job, but scaled back the reservation for the kin of the 1971 Liberation War veterans – the biggest bone of contention – from 30% to just 5% – while 93% of jobs (up from 44%) will now be allocated on merit. The remaining 2% (earlier 26%) jobs will be set aside for specific groups, including ethnic minorities, transgenders, and the disabled.

The quota was withdrawn in 2018 by the South Asian nation's government following mass student protests, but was reinstated in June this year, leading to the latest agitation. However, it was prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ‘Razakar’ comment that angered the students, and led to the escalation in protests.