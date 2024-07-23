'Constitutional transgression': Bengal Raj Bhavan objects to Mamata's Bangladesh vow

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a report from chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement that she would offer shelter to the ‘helpless people’ from Bangladesh, which has been witnessing violent student-led protests against reservations in its civil services, the Raj Bhavan has said. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose.(File)

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell reminded the West Bengal government that the Centre has the prerogative to handle anything related to external affairs.

"The matter of accommodating people coming in from a foreign country lies in the domain of the Union government. Public statement by a chief minister undertaking the responsibility to provide shelter to people who may be coming in from a foreign nation implies Constitutional transgression of a very serious nature," it said on Monday.

"In the above situation, HG (governor) has called upon the chief minister to furnish a comprehensive report under Article 167 of the Constitution, on what basis such a public announcement has been made disregarding constitutional proprieties; whether any action is being taken in this direction without getting the required concurrence from the Govt of India; and what action is taken to see that the type of anticipated immigration into the country does not affect the normalcy of life in the border areas within Bengal and does not impact the demographic balance of the state," it added.

The post on X was attributed to an officer on special duty, and ended with a "disclaimer".

The disclaimer said: "The contents appearing herein are for the information of the staff of Raj Bhavan and shall not be quoted as statements of Hon'ble Governor."

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee, while at the annual Martyrs' Day rally of her Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata, had offered shelter to people of Bangladesh.

“I should not speak on the affairs of Bangladesh as it is a sovereign nation, and whatever needs to be said on the issue is subject matter of the Centre. But I can tell you this, if helpless people come knocking on our doors, we will surely provide them shelter,” Banerjee had said.

She had also urged people of West Bengal to not get ‘provoked’ over matters regarding the current situation in Bangladesh.