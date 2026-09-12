Bangladesh says reviewing 101 pacts signed with India: 'Outcome very very soon'

Bangladesh is reviewing 101 agreements signed with India, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) parliament chief whip Nurul Islam Moni said on Friday.

File photo of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman (AFP)

BNP chief whip made the remarks in reply to a journalist’s query at the Parliament Media Centre following the conclusion of 13th parliament’s third session, Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

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When asked about the ships of friendly countries using Chattogram and Mongla ports and whether those agreements would be cancelled, Moni said, “We are reviewing the agreements, all 101 MoUs. You will get the outcome very soon, very soon.”

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Moni, however, did not specify which agreements would remain in force and which could be cancelled or amended.

He emphasised that the current Bangladesh government is withdrawing from various unethical agreements to prioritise national interest.

He cited unfair pacts executed under the previous administration, including port policies favouring foreign vessels over Bangladeshi ships at the Chattogram port.

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The BNP chief whip asserted that future diplomatic relations will depend on safeguarding sovereignty and domestic interests

Moni also expressed displeasure over India’s failure to invite Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the ongoing Brics summit in Delhi, calling it disappointing for an independent nation, Bangladesh’s The Daily Observer newspaper reported.