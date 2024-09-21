Bangladesh revokes ban on hilsa export to India, allows 3000 tonne shipment

The interim government of Bangladesh on Saturday revoked its ban on the export of the hilsa fish to India, with the nation's commerce ministry attributing this'to appeals by the exporters.' The Bangladeshi government has banned the export of Padma Hilsa to India after Sheikh Hasina's exit (ANI Photo)

Bangladesh, the largest global producer of hilsa, will now export 3000 tonnes of the fish to India, PTI reported.

“Against the backdrop of appeals by the exporters, approval has been given to export 3000 tonnes of hilsa fish (to India), fulfilling the specific conditions on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja,” the commerce ministry's statement read.

“To obtain permission, applicants should approach the relevant wing of the ministry,” it added.

Durga Puja, to be celebrated from October 9 to 13, is a major festival in West Bengal. Of all the Indian states that share a border (total 4096 km) with Bangladesh, its border with West Bengal is the longest (2217 km).

Meanwhile, Saturday's development came just days after the interim administration, led by Nobel-winning economist, Professor Muhammad Yunus, imposed a ban on the export of hilsa to India. This, it said, was done to meet the domestic demand for the fish.

Also, in doing so, Bangladesh discontinued a long-standing tradition started as a ‘goodwill gesture’ by the recently-deposed government led by Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country last month following a student-led uprising against her and the Awami League regime.

Hasina is currently in India. She flew to Ghaziabad, near Delhi, immediately after her resignation on August 5.

India’s Fish Importers Association had urged Bangladesh's foreign affairs adviser, Touhid Hossain, to allow the export of hilsa to India during Durga Puja.

According to Bangladeshi officials, the country had, in 2023, allowed 79 companies to export total 4,000 tonnes of hilsa to India, its largest immediate neighbour.