Bangladesh vows ‘necessary steps’ to extradite ex-PM Sheikh Hasina from India

Newly appointed chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Mohammad Taijul Islam said on Sunday that the country will take necessary steps to secure the extradition of deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her exile in India. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (File image)(AP)

“Necessary steps will be taken to bring former prime minister Hasina back under the extradition treaty with India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led protests in July and August”, the official was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

At a press briefing on the tribunal's premises in Dhaka, Islam said an application will be filed with the ICT, when it resumes functions, to issue arrest warrants against Hasina and all the absconding accused.

"Information, documents and evidence against the accused persons will have to be collected from across the country and those will have to be compiled, examined and placed properly before the tribunal, which is very much challenging and huge task," Islam said.

He also added that the new interim government would be consulted on bringing necessary legal amendments to the country's existing International Crimes Tribunal Act, for holding the trial of new cases.

The official also said that the ICT and its investigation team have to be reconstituted with new appointments, as previous judges, prosecution team and investigators stepped down after a new interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed in the country.

Bangladesh's ICT has launched an investigation against Hasina and nine others on charges of "genocide" and “crimes against humanity”. The charges have been invoked for her government's repression during weeks-long student-led mass movement that ultimately led Hasina to flee the country and seek asylum in India.

According to the interim government's Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, more than 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds injured during the protests against the Hasina-led government.

(With PTI inputs)