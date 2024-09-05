‘Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh exaggerated’: Muhammad Yunus questions India

Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus questioned India's concerns of the violent attacks on Hindus in the country, saying that the issue of attacks on minority Hindus has been “exaggerated.” He also said that the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh is more political than communal, reported PTI. Nobel laureate and Chief adviser of Bangladesh's new interim government Muhammad Yunus. (AFP)

Yunus, in an interview with PTI, said that the attacks on minorities were a part of a political fallout, since there was a perception that most Hindus support the now-deposed Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina.

“I have said this to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi also that this is exaggerated. This issue has several dimensions. When the country went through an upheaval following the atrocities by (Sheikh) Hasina and the Awami League, those who were with them also faced attacks,” the Nobel laureate said.

This statement comes after multiple reports of violence and attacks against Hindus surfaced from Bangladesh, after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Hindu temples and businesses were vandalised, and two Hindu leaders of Awami League were killed, as per local media reports.

“Now, while beating up Awami League cadres, they had beaten up Hindus as there is a perception that Hindus in Bangladesh mean Awami League supporters. I am not saying what has happened is right, but some people are using it as an excuse to seize property. So, there is no clear distinction between Awami League supporters and Hindus,” Yunus said.

Yunus, during his first direct conversation with New Delhi after the formation of the interim government, conveyed to PM Modi that Bangladesh would prioritise the protection and safety of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Describing the attacks as more political than communal, Yunus questioned how India is “propagating” them.

“These attacks are political in nature and not communal. And India is propagating these incidents in a big way. We have not said that we can’t do anything; we have said that we are doing everything,” the Chief Adviser said.

Yunus further said that New Delhi needs to let go of this narrative that Bangladesh will turn into Afghanistan after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. He said, “India is captivated by this narrative. India needs to come out of this narrative. Bangladesh, like any other nation, is just another neighbour.”

(With inputs from PTI)