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Bangladesh seeks more fuel from India as neighbours repair ties

Rahman held talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, including on energy cooperation

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:20 pm IST
Reuters |
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DHAKA/NEW DELHI: Bangladesh on Wednesday sought to increase fuel purchases from India, as foreign minister Khalilur Rahman made the new government's first ministerial visit to New Delhi, a further sign that strained relations between the two countries may be easing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo) (@DrSJaishankar X)

During his two-day trip, Rahman held talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, including on energy cooperation.

Rahman thanked India for recent diesel shipments and sought higher volumes of fuel and fertiliser, with Puri indicating that the request would be considered “readily and favourably,” Bangladesh's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bangladesh is heavily dependent on energy imports, which have been disrupted by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The ministerial visit marks an early diplomatic outreach by the administration of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who took office in February following a landslide general election victory.

Discussions also covered easing travel restrictions and strengthening security cooperation. India said visa procedures for Bangladeshis — particularly for medical and business purposes — would be relaxed in the coming weeks, according to the statement.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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