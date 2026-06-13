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Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF at Tripura border in alleged smuggling attempt

After BSF’s intervention, the constable was assaulted by the people from Bangladesh side, who injured his hand with a sharp weapon

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 05:55 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) at Latiapura Border outpost in Tripura’s Unakoti district during an alleged smuggling attempt, police said on Saturday.

Tripura has an 856km international border with Bangladesh. (Representative Photo)

According to police, a BSF constable patrolling the border fencing area on Friday evening saw some persons throwing bags over the fencing from the Indian territory while people from the Bangladesh side tried collecting them.

After the BSF intervened, people from the Bangladesh side assaulted the constable, injuring his hand with a sharp weapon. Other BSF personnel rushed to the scene to rescue him. Seeing the situation, the BSF constable fired two rounds toward them.

While people from both sides managed to escape from the spot, one Bangladeshi national got hurt on his left shoulder and died on the spot. Police said his body has been shifted to the district hospital at Kailasahar for a post-mortem.

Also Read:Two Bangladeshi nationals killed near Tripura border during alleged smuggling attempt

 
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